Vetoed Bill for Morel Mushrooms

Governor Snyder also vetoed a bill that would have removed training and certification requirements for people selling morel mushrooms to food establishments.

In the past few years, there’s been a high demand for wild mushrooms by restaurants, wholesalers and processors.

The requirement for wild mushroom pickers to be experts has been in the FDA Food Code that Michigan adopted back in 2000.

Even with those requirements, there’s been an increase in poisonings related to morel mushrooms.

Governor Snyder says that it’s important that wild mushrooms meet the same safety standards as other products and ingredients used in restaurants.