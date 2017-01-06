Electronic Licenses Bill Signed

A second bill was also recently signed into law by Governor Snyder–

This one will allow certain hunting and fishing licenses to be displayed electronically.

This new law aims to help modernize the way licenses are displayed and make outdoor activities more convenient for Michiganders.

The licenses affected by this bill include small game hunting, fishing, waterfowl and fur harvesting licenses.

Under the new law, Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be required to create an electronic license on or before March 1st of next year.