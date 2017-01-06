Possible Speed Limit Increase

In Lansing this week — a new law could lead to an increase in speed limits.

Governor Snyder signed a bill Thursday that could allow the speed limit to be increased on certain roads after a safety study is conducted.

The new law would require the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase the speed limit to 75mph on at least six-hundred miles of freeways and up to 65mph on at least nine-hundred miles of non-freeway state highways.

The increases will only be allowed if the safety and engineering studies show that higher speeds are safe on the proposed roads. Insurers may have to adjust measures to determine eligibility for auto insurance, as well.

The new law will also will raise the maximum speed limit for trucks from 60 to 65mph.