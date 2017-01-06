DNR Hosting Meeting for Proposed Plan in Muskegon

The DNR is looking for your input on a new plan for Muskegon State Park.

The new general management plan will define a long-range strategy that will assist the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

The strategy will consist of two responsibilities that aim to protect and preserve the park’s natural and cultural resources and provide access to land-and-water-based public recreation and educational opportunities.

The DNR is hosting an open house on January 17th from 6 to 8pm in Muskegon County’s Laketon Township Hall. It will begin with a short presentation of the plan.

Anyone is welcome to stop by that open house and voice their input on the proposed plan.