Attorney General Reminds You to Shop Smart for Gym Membership

If you’re planning on hitting the gym as part of a new year’s resolution — the Attorney General wants to remind you to shop smart when looking for a gym membership.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division received eighty-four complaints about different fitness centers.

The complaints involved misleading contracts and customers feeling rushed into signing the contracts.

The Attorney General is reminding people to take the time to read any contracts or membership agreements carefully before they’re signed and to have any verbal agreements written into the contracts you sign.

Also, make sure you understand the contract’s obligations. Depending on your contract — just because you’re longer using a fitness center, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can just stop paying membership fees.

The Attorney General says to use caution when signing cheap membership or free membership agreements. That can be a sign of financial problems.

