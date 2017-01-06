Jake’s Journey: Satellite Truck

Well, we’ve mentioned a few times in the past couple days that Jacob Owens has been out of state on assignment —

And it’s all part of an exciting new project for MI News 26 to better serve northern Michigan.

Jacob flew out to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday to pick up the newest addition to the MI News 26 Fleet: This satellite truck, which will allow us to continue to expand on our long-format programming such as sports, parades and other events throughout northern Michigan.

The truck was used at KOAT-TV until recently, and after making its way back here to northern Michigan, the truck will get a new “KOAT” of paint. Those Action News 7 logos will be replaced with our own, and the truck will soon be put right back into service here at MI News 26.

It’s going to give us the ability to bring you broadcasts from locations we weren’t able to go live from before. It also provides our crew with much more room than any of our existing vans, meaning we’ll be able to bring quite a few upgrades to our sports broadcasts beginning next fall.

Jacob has been posting the progress of his cross-country trip in the new truck to our Facebook page. You can keep up with his journey by heading to Facebook.com/minews26.