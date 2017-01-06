Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced After Forcing Himself on Young Girl

A 22-year-old Mount Pleasant man has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison after forcing himself on a young girl.

The first offense happened last January, when Jake Henry Detzler forced a 13-year-old girl to perform sexual acts on him and forced himself on her.

It happened on the Isabella Reservation in Indian country.

After that – a second offense occurred, and Detzler was found to be a repeat and dangerous sex offender for repeatedly forcing himself on a 15-year-old girl.

The case was investigated by the Michigan State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney, Roy Kranz.