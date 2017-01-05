Macy’s Announced Store Closings

Macy’s department stores announced that they will be closing sixty-eight stores, with shut-downs beginning in the early spring.

The company estimates around 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.

According to Macy’s, employees that are affected by this closure may be offered positions at nearby stores where possible, or they’ll be offered severance benefits.

The Michigan stores that will be affected are all downstate – including stores in Battle Creek, Harper Woods, Lansing and Westland.