Two Large Retailers are Closing Their Stores

Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart and Sears stores, says they’ll be closing over a hundred of their stores this year.

The company says that this decision was necessary in order to strengthen their overall operations and funds — as the closing stores have been in a financial struggle for years. The stores stayed open until now with the hopes of turning things around.

According to Sears Holdings, employees affected by the closures will receive severance and will be able to apply for positions at other Kmart or Sears stores, if possible.

Locally – the Kmart store in Acme Township between Traverse City and Williamsburg will be closing. Muskegon and Lansing stores will be closed as well. And the Sears store in Grand Rapids will also be affected.

