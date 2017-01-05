Tips Leads Police to Cocaine Sale at Rest Area

Two men were arrested after police received a tip about a drug sale.

Just before 12:30pm on Tuesday, deputies got the tip about a drug transaction at the Mackie Rest Area in Grant Township.

Police said they were informed that a meeting was going to take place in the restroom at that rest area and cocaine was going to be sold.

The deputies that arrived at the Mackie Rest Area didn’t find anyone there… but they found one of the vehicles described in the tip and performed a traffic stop on US-127 near Hatton Road.

Another vehicle was also found and stopped on US-127 near Harrison.

Police say their investigation found that drug sale they were tipped off about did, indeed, happen.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Muskegon man and a 22-year-old Harrison man. They were lodged at the Clare County Jail and are charged with delivery and manufacturing of cocaine.