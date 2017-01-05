Son Finds Parents Dead in Bedroom

Two people were found dead by their son in Clare County – and police believe illegal drugs were involved in their deaths.

Around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning, Clare County Dispatch received a call about two people that were found dead by their 19-year-old son on Lonepine Drive in Garfield Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Glen Chedester and 44-year-old Kimberly Chedester dead in the bedroom of the home.

Police are calling the incident suspicious, and they believe illegal drugs were involved. They are continuing the investigate the deaths.