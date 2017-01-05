Two are Arrested After a Series of Break-ins

Two men were arrested in connection with a series of break-ins in Missaukee County.

The first of those break-ins happened last November at a storage building in Caldwell Township.

Then, a day after the initial break-in, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a similar incident at a home in Lake Township, where several items were stolen.

According to police, yet another incident happened in Norwich Township, where two chainsaws were stolen.

23-year-old James Atwood from Manton and 25-year-old Cody Davidson from Cadillac have now admitted to the break-ins.

More charges are expected for two men. The incident remains under investigation.