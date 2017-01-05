Two Arrested for Manufacturing Meth

A man has plead guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine.

Last September, deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office and an agent from the Michigan Department of Corrections conducted a probation check in Hays Township.

According to police, they found several items that are commonly used to make methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested and charged Gregory Scott Pickett with multiple drug offenses related to the manufacture of meth.

Pickett plead guilty to one count of a controlled substance and maintaining a meth lab.

Police also found another person that was involved in the lab —

Kassie Jo Inman was in possession of prescription pills without a prescription. She was arraigned and charged with introducing contraband into the Gladwin Jail, along with being involved in the meth lab.

She was arraigned on three drug counts.

The investigation is still ongoing.