Crash in Otsego County Leaves Two Dead

Two people were killed in a crash in Otsego County during Wednesday’s treacherous winter conditions.

It happened just before 7pm Wednesday night, when troopers responded to the crash on M-32 near Gingle Road.

According to Michigan State Police, a Ford pick-up truck was traveling eastbound when it lost control and crossed over the center line and into the path of a semi truck.

The driver of the Ford pick-up truck, a 25-year-old Florida woman, and her passenger, a 41-year-old woman, were both killed.

Two children, also in the Ford pick-up truck were taken to the Otsego Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Troopers believe that weather conditions were a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.