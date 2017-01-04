Crash Closes M-55 Wednesday Night

And outside Cadillac, conditions were just as bad, as on M-55 near Galvenek’s between Cadillac and Manistee one of our crews had come across a car off the road and stopped to check see if everyone was OK.

But while they were out of the vehicle, another car came over the hill and tried to stop, but ended up rear-ending the vehicle.

M-55 was completely shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

Our crew was OK, as was the driver of the car that had gone off the road.

While working to clear the scene, a semi became stuck while trying to make it up the hill, causing further problems for crews on scene.

The road was clear and reopened after 6pm.

There has been numerous reports of slide offs and accidents throughout the area due to the icy conditions, authorities are reminding drivers to slow down, turn on their lights, and to drive cautiously.