RECALL – J.M. Smucker Company Recalls Cat Food

We have another recall to share with you and this time it’s not your health that might be affected, but your pets.

The J.M. Smucker Company announced a recall of select lots of their 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to health concerns.

According to the company, the food has low levels of thiamine, or vitamin B1. Thiamine is essential for a cat’s health.

Cats that are fed a diet that is low on thiamine for several weeks risk developing gastrointestinal or neurological affects.

Those effects can include decreased appetite, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases cats can show signs of wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

If your cat is displaying any of those signs you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

The effected product was sold from December 20th until January 3rd.

The full list of affects products is below: