Future Uncertain for Northern Michigan Prison

The future of a Michigan prison is in limbo after the company running it has decided NOT to renew their contract.

It’s the North Lake Correction Facility near Baldwin in Lake County.

The prison is a privately owned facility, run the GEO Group.

Since 2015 the facility has housed inmates from Vermont.

But that contract with the Vermont Department of Corrections may be coming to and end.

According to Pablo Paez, the Vice President of Corporate Relations for the GEO Group, the GEO Group has decided they will not renew the contract with Vermont when it ends this June.

The company will work with the state of Vermont over the next six months for a smooth transition as the inmates are transferred to other prisons.

There was no statement on the future of the prison.