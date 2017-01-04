ALERT |School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 4th

Two Hospitalized Following Early Morning Crash in Missaukee County

POSTED January 4, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Two drivers were hospitalized following en early morning crash in Missaukee County.

It happened near 4:30 this morning on M-66 between W Lotan Road and W Jennings Road in Reeder Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a semi was northbound on M-66 when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound van.

The crash caused the semi to jack knife, closing the roadway for approximately two and half hours.

The semi was driven by 46-year-old Darren Bell of Marion, who was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of his injuries.

The van’s driver, 49-year-old Mark Snyder of Lake City was taken to Munson in Cdillac for treatment of minor injuries.

Both drivers are said to be in stable condition.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.