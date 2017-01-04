Two Hospitalized Following Early Morning Crash in Missaukee County

Two drivers were hospitalized following en early morning crash in Missaukee County.

It happened near 4:30 this morning on M-66 between W Lotan Road and W Jennings Road in Reeder Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a semi was northbound on M-66 when it crossed the center line and hit a southbound van.

The crash caused the semi to jack knife, closing the roadway for approximately two and half hours.

The semi was driven by 46-year-old Darren Bell of Marion, who was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of his injuries.

The van’s driver, 49-year-old Mark Snyder of Lake City was taken to Munson in Cdillac for treatment of minor injuries.

Both drivers are said to be in stable condition.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.