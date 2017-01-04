Police Identify Man Found Unresponsive in Cherryland Mall Parking Lot

And we have an update to a story we first reported on earlier this week.

Police in Grand Traverse County have identified the man who was found unresponsive in the parking lot near the Cherryland Mall.

Police in Grand Traverse County were called to a report of an unresponsive man the morning of New Year’s Eve.

It happened at the Cherryland Mall shortly before 11am on Saturday.

That’s where the sheriff’s office along with EMS were called to for a report of unresponsive man.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital for treatment.

However, sometime after arriving at Munson, the man, 66-year-old Patrick James Ferraro, passed away.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. Ferraro is said to have been homeless at the time of his death.