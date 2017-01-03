Ford is Creating Jobs in Flat Rock Plant

Ford announced a new plan that will create hundreds of new jobs in Michigan.

It will be at their Flat Rock Manufacturing and Assembly Plant.

The newly expanded plant will be manufacturing electric and autonomous vehicles and will create 700 new jobs.

Governor Snyder says that Michigan will lead the world in re-imagining transportation with next generation advanced technologies.

Michigan has ranked first in new automotive related jobs since 2009. Michigan is also home to 63 of the top 100 North American auto suppliers and 75 percent of North American automotive research and development.

This project is expected to generate $700 million in total investment and is expected to be completed in 2020.