Teens Were Cited for Having Alcohol in Vehicle

Three teens were cited for being in possession of alcohol after a stop in Leelanau County on New Year’s Eve.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped a car on M-22 near Carter Road for an equipment violation.

But when speaking with the three occupants inside the vehicle, the deputy learned that no one was older than 17-years-old and there was alcoholic beverages inside the car.

Police confiscated a case of beer, a fifth of Vodka, and a bottle of wine from the car.

A 17-year-old from Traverse City was cited for transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle and being underage.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Lake Leealanu were cited for being minors in possession of alcohol.

Each teen’s parents were contacted and advised of the situation.