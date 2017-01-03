Stolen Vehicle in Mason County

Police are investigating a stolen vehicle report in Mason County over the weekend.

It happened shortly after 1:30 in the morning on New Year’s Day.

That’s when police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle in Branch Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the 2007 Chevy Tahoe said that his vehicle was stolen out of his driveway.

Police say that they were able to locate the vehicle approximately five hours after the owner called, sitting along the side of the road at LaSalle and Sugar Grove.

The case remains under investigation.