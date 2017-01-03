Car Lost Control, Hitting Police Car

A trooper avoided serious injury after a car crashed into his patrol car Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 6am in Kalkaska County along M-72 near Lake Valley Road.

The trooper had been eastbound on M-72 when he saw a dead deer in the road.

The Houghton Lake MSP Post told MI News 26 that the trooper had stopped, activated his lights, and was in the process of moving the deer off the road when another car came over a hill and was coming towards the trooper.

The trooper got back in his patrol car just in time, as the driver tapped their brakes, hit a patch of ice, and lost control.

The car then hit the rear end of the patrol car.

The driver and passenger of the car were treated at the scene and released.

The trooper was taken to the ER to be checked out after complaining of head and neck pain, he was treated and released with no significant injuries.

M-72 was closed for several hours while crews worked the scene.

The driver of the other car was cited for driving too fast for conditions.