A Child Dies After a Skiing Accident at Crystal Mountain

A young girl is dead after a skiing accident at Crystal Mountain.

The accident happened around 2pm on New Year’s Day during a group ski lesson on an intermediate ski trail.

Crystal Mountain says that a 10-year-old girl was skiing ahead of the class when she lost control and struck a tree.

The lesson was being taught by a Level-1 instructor who was certified by the Professional Ski Instructors of America.

According to Crystal Mountain, each student in the class were classified as Level 3 and 4, which means that the students demonstrated skills and control that exceeded the level of terrain in previous lessons.

The girl was wearing a helmet, but had to be taken to Munson in Traverse City. Later she was taken to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she died from her injuries.

According to Brian Lawson, the director of public relations at Crystal Mountain, the girl’s family had been coming to the resort for a number of years, and all of the staff at the resort extend their support and sympathy to the family.