Consumers Energy Installing Upgraded Meters

Consumers Energy will install around two million new meters by the end of 2017.

This five year project started in 2012 in the Grand Rapids area and is expected to help customers easily track their energy use online.

Consumers says that the upgraded meters will help homes and businesses manger their energy usage more efficiently.

The new meters will allow customers to choose their billing and sign up date, receive automated alerts when their energy is higher than usual, and can review their energy use by hour, day or month.

Customers in the Midland, Bay, Ingham, and Eaton counties will start receiving updates this spring.

And customers in the Clinton, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties are scheduled for the updates this summer.