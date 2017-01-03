Snowmobile Riders Arrested for Riding Drunk on New Year’s Eve

Two riders were jailed after driving their snowmobiles while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve in Roscommon County.

According to MSP, Troopers saw the snowmobiles cross M55 and travel southbound on Sullivan Street, when one snowmobile disregarded a stop sign.

Troopers then turned on their emergency lights and sirens, but the snowmobiles continued to travel eastbound on Grapevine Avenue.

Police say that one of the snowmobiles came close to hitting a trail and then rear ended a snowmobile it was following.

The investigation revealed that both drivers of the snowmobiles were operating while intoxicated.

And one of the riders was found to be operating while intoxicated, third offense and was driving on a suspended license.

Both drivers were taken to the Roscommon County Jail.