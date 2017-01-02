New Illinois Law Requires Salon Professionals to Undergo Training for Domestic Abuse Prevention

A new law in Illinois requires hair dressers to undergo training for domestic-abuse prevention.

The law, signed by Governor Bruce Rauner last summer, requires barbers, cosmetologists, hair braiders, and even nail technicians must graduate from both domestic violence and sexual assault education as part of their licensing process.

The law, which went into effect on Sunday, is designed to help salon professionals to recognize the signs of abuse.

The environment in salons can be relaxing and during the one-on-one interactions the bill’s sponsors say customers will sometimes discuss matters at home. And this during these discussions things like abuse could be mentioned.

It’d be up to the salon employees to report the abuse, and if they chose to report, the bill would protect them from liability.

According to Chicago No More, a coalition of sexual assault groups, the training the salon professionals would receive would be a one-hour awareness and training course about domestic violence and sexual assault.