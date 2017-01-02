DNR and Forest Service Work Together to Prevent and Respond Wildfires

Over the last year the Michigan DNR and the U.S. Forest Service have been working together to prevent and respond to wildfires.

Now that cooperation is extending to other areas as well.

Beginning in 2016 DNR employees began assisting the Huron-Manistee Forests in implementing timber sales under a new program authorized by Congress called the Good Neighbor Authority.

Michigan was the second state in the country to sign Good Neighbor Agreements with the Forest Service. The agencies are currently discussing potential projects for 2017 on the Ottawa, Hiawatha, and Huron-Manistee Forests.

And many in Cadillac may be familiar with the partnership between the two agencies, when during the North American Snow Festival teams from both agencies created ice sculptures of Smokey the Bear and Bambi, which took second place.

And in October the fire staffs from the DNR and Forest Service hosted a banquet in Gaylord that raised more than $3,000 in support of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

This foundation focuses on helping the families of wildland firefighters killed in the line of duty. The foundation also assists injured firefighters and their families.