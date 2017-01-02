Montmorency County Man Charged with Embezzlement

And in Montmorency County —

A man was arrested after police say he was embezzling from business.

It happened at a business in Hillman.

In September of this year, a MSP trooper from the Alpena Post began investigating the alleged embezzlement.

According to the MSP, their investigation found that a former employee had stolen multiple times from the business.

And then on December 27th, the Montmorency County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant charging the employee with the felony embezzlement.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested and lodged at the Montmorency County Jail.