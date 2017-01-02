Child Flown to Grand Rapids Hospital Following Snowmobile Crash in Otsego County

A child was flown to the hospital following a snowmobile accident in Otsego County over the weekend.

The accident happened on Huffman Lake Road near Airport Road in Otsego County’s Corwith Township.

According to the MSP, 31-year-old Hazel Delong of Vanderbilt was attempting to make a U-turn in the roadway on a snowmobile. She had a 7-year-old child as a passenger on the sled.

While trying to turn, Delong was in the eastbound lane when she was hit by eastbound vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man from Vanderbilt.

Both Delong and the child were taken to Otsego Memorial for treatment of their injuries.

The child was then flown to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The child was not wearing a helmet.

Troopers are waiting on toxicology reports, but they believe drugs were a factor in the crash.

Police say they will seek criminal charges against Delong.