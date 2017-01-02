Police Investigating After Man’s Unresponsive Body in Parking Lot

Police in Grand Traverse County were called to a report of an unresponsive man the morning of New Year’s Eve.

It happened at the Cherryland Center shortly before 11am on Saturday.

That’s where the sheriff’s office along with EMS were called to for a report of unresponsive man.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital for treatment.

However, sometime after arriving at Munson, the 66-year-old was pronounced dead.

At this time police say the incident does not appear suspicious. They are working on positive identification and notifying family.