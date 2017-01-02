Person Of The Week: Randy Dahlstrom

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man that is making an impact in the local community.

Randy Dahlstrom is an optometrist at the Riemer eye center in Cadillac.

At work he helps individuals find glasses that work for them as well as repair and alter glasses to keep them from hurting or slipping off.

In addition to his work he also helps out at the local boy scouts in activities such as community and road cleanups.

even though he appreciates the recognition for what he’s done, Dahlstrom says he simply just likes being helpful.

For his work helping his community, Randy Dahlstrom receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”