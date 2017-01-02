Coast Guard Suspends Search on Lake Erie for Missing Plane

Coast Guard Crews suspended the search on Lake Erie for a small plane that disappeared from RADAR shortly after takeoff.

The plane took off form Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday evening.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force searched on Friday for the six people who were onboard the plane.

The call came in near 11:30 Thursday night of the missing plane that was headed to Ohio State University. Air Traffic Control told the Coast Guard that the plane disappeared shortly after takeoff approximately two miles into Lake Erie.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in Detroit and an aircrew from the Search and Rescue Squadron from the Canadian base in Ontario were involved in the search.

A boat, also from Detroit, was also assisting with the search.

Weather in the area at the time of the disappearance had seas from 12 to 15 feet and winds around 30 knots.

The search spanned more than 20 hours and covered over 128 square miles of the lake, but no sign of the plane was found.