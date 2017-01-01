Three Injured in Snowmobile Crash in Cheboygan County

Three people were injured in a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Cheboygan County.

It happened on Saturday shortly before noon on Trail 7, which is south of Indian River.

According to police, a rider, 18-year-old Trevor Dehate from Emmet stopped his snowmobile on the trail because there was smoke coming from the engine compartment.

The heavy smoke filled the trail area, reducing visibility.

This allegedly caused five sleds that were behind Dehate to collide in a chain reaction, injuring three of the riders.

The three injured were Trevor Dehate, 49-year-old Lawrence Dehate, and 55-year-old Susan Remmert from Richmond.

No one was else was injured in the crash.

The injured were taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. None of the injuries were life-threatening.