Two Killed in Isabella County Crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Isabella County that also happened over the weekend.

It happened just before 11pm Saturday night, which is when emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash near the intersection of E Broomfield and S Leaton Rd in Chippewa Township.

According to authorities, a car was traveling southbound on South Leaton Road with two passengers when it ran the stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of an eastbound car.

Both passengers of the southbound car – 63-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman of Centerline – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the five occupants of the eastbound vehicle are unknown at this time.

Police are not sure if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.