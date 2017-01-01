One Killed in Cheboygan County Crash

One person is dead and another was injured after a two vehicle crash in Cheboygan County over the weekend.

Shortly before 5pm on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a two vehicle crash in Wilmont Township. It happened on South Straits Highway south of Allen Creek Road.

Police say that a vehicle, driven by 22 year-old Tyler Hooper of Indian River, lost control during the snowy conditions and crossed the center line into the path of a Ford pick up truck.

Hooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford pick up, 27 year-old Veronica Gough of Mackinaw Island, suffered minor injuries. Two passengers that were with Gough were not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.