Traffic on N. Mitchell Rerouted After Accident



Northbound Traffic on North Mitchell Street near 34 Road in Wexford County’s Haring Township was briefly rerouted after a car accident earlier this afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2pm near the entrance to the Qdoba and Taco Bell restaurants. Details about the accident are still limited, but witnesses on-scene told MI News 26 that a woman had to be extricated from a Chevrolet Sedan and was transported via North Flight EMS.

Traffic was rerouted through the nearby shopping center parking lot as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Stay with MI News 26 for any additional details as they’re released by authorities.