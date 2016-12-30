New Law Bans the use of Non-Emergency Restraints in Schools

The use of non-emergency restraint and seclusion practices will no longer be allowed in Michigan schools under legislation signed on Friday by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

Calley signed the bills at an inclusion rally in Troy where he was joined by nearly 300 special education advocates.

The package of House Bills resulted from recommendations of Gov. Rick Snyder’s Special Education Reform Task Force. The package is comprised of nine-bills.

Under the legislation, restraint and seclusion practices may only be used if a child is a danger to themselves or others. The bills also require any use of restraint and seclusion to be reported both to the parents and the Michigan Department of Education, as well as requiring additional training for school personnel on how to handle behavioral situations.

The legislation codifies the current State Board of Education policy regarding appropriate usage of restraint and seclusion practices into law.