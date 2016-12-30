RECALL – Mikesell’s Potato Chips Recalls Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips

Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company is recalling its 2.25oz Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

However healthy people may still experience fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recalled Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

The product comes in a 2.25 ounce, package marked with UPC # 071104005543 on the back and with a sell by date of FEB0216, FEB1617 stamped on the upper right corner.

The potential for contamination was found after FDA testing at a facility that supplied the Nacho Cheese seasoning.

Consumers who purchased the 2.25oz packages of Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips are urged to return them to where they purchased them for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-937-228-9400 Monday-Thursday 8:00 am till 5:00 pm EST.