Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving, Assaulting Police

A driver was arrested for drunk driving after allegedly fighting with police.

It happened on Thursday on M-22 near Carter Road shortly before 3 o’clock in the morning.

Police say a car was driving 56mph in a 40mph zone. A deputy stopped the vehicle for speeding, but when speaking with the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Traverse City, the deputy could smell alcohol.

An investigation found the woman to be intoxicated. But when the deputy attempted to arrest the woman she allegedly resisted and had to be restrained.

She continued to verbally and physically assault the deputy throughout the arrest and during the trip to Munson for a blood draw.

The driver was charged with felony operating while intoxicated third offense. She had prior drunk driving convictions in 2013 and earlier this year.

She was also charged with resisting and obstructing police and driving on a suspended license. She was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.