Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving After Running Red Light in Leelanau County

A driver was arrested in Leelanau County for drunk driving after police say he was going nearly double the speed limit.

It happened near Maple City shortly before midnight.

That’s where a deputy on patrol saw a car going 70mph in a 40mph zone.

The car also allegedly ran the stop sign at County Road 616 and Maple City Road.

The deputy stopped the car and talked with the driver, a 46-year-old man from Charlevoix.

While speaking with him the deputy said he could smell alcohol.

The driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested for operating with a high blood alcohol content. He was also cited for speeding and having expired registration plates.