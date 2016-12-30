Crews Morning Fire in Missaukee County

Crews battled a fire in Missaukee County Friday morning.

It happened at a residence on South Seeley Road near 44 and a half road.

The call came in of the fire around 10 o’clock in the morning.

A passing motorists called to say a garage was fully engulfed with flames visible.

This same motorist then went to the homeowner’s front door and alerted the homeowners, who were not aware of the fire.

Multiple agencies were called out to battle the blaze, McBain, Lake City, Haring Township, and the City of Cadillac.

According to the fire department, the fire was in the pole barn near the home, though original calls said the garage and home were attached.

The trailer that was attached to the garage was used as a workshop.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into the trailer and the home.

But the pole barn is considered a total loss.

The fire department says the fire likely started near the electrical panel, where it comes in through the wall. But due to the extent of the damage, the exact cause may not be determined.

Crews were on scene until about 1pm and no one was injured in the fire.