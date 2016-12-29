Leap Second Adds More time to 2016

It’s going to take a little longer than usual before 2016 ends, thanks to the differences between Coordinated Universal Time and the Earth’s rotation.

An extra second will be added to the world’s clocks at midnight Coordinated Universal Time on December 31, or at 6:59 and 59 seconds pm here in eastern Standard Time.

Historically, time was based on the rotation of the Earth relative to celestial bodies and a second was defined by this definition. However, the invention of atomic clocks defined a much more precise timescale and a second that is independent of Earth’s rotation.

But those two systems quickly became out of sync with one another, so in 1970 international agreements established a procedure to maintain a relationship between Coordinated Universal Time and the measure of the Earth’s rotation angle in space.

This procedure calls for the two systems to be within 0.9 seconds of each other. And to keep them that close to one another leap seconds are added or subtracted to the Universal Time.

Since 1972, 36 leap second shave been added and this latest will total 37 seconds that have been added to the Universal Time to keep it in line with the Earth’s rotation.

More information on the leap seconds, and how the U.S. Naval Observatory decides to add them can be found here.