Actress Debbie Renolds Dies One day After Daughter, Carrie Fisher

Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Actress Carrie Fisher, died on Wednesday.

Reynold’s career spanned several decades, where she starred in more than 50 films, Broadway shows, and TV series.

Her lead role in the 1952 musical “Singin’ in the Rain” was her big break, when Reynolds was 19-years-old.

Her daughter, Carrie, was with Reynold’s first husband, Eddie Fisher. Fisher would later leave Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor.

Reynolds died one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

She was 84.