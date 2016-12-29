New Law Would Require Schools to Train Students how to Perform CPR, use AEDs
Also signed by Lt Governor Calley this week was a bill designed to increase the amount of life-saving health education taught in secondary education.
The senate bill requires CPR and automated external defibrillation training to be incorporated into health education for all students in grades seven through twelve.
The bill further states that the training must be added to the teaching curriculum before the 2017/2018 school year.