Bill Prohibits Local Governments from Enacting Plastic Bag Bans

Local governments won’t be able to ban the use of plastic bags in their communities under new legislation signed by Lt Governor Brian Calley this week.

The bill is an attempt to preemptively prevent other local governments in Michigan from following Washtenaw County, which planned to add a 10-cent charge on paper and plastic grocery bags in 2017.

Calley signed the bill on Wednesday while Governor Snyder is out of state. It specifically prohibits local governments from enacting ordinances that regulate, prohibit, or imposes a fee on the use of plastic bags.