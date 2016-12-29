Traverse City Light & Power Warns Customers of Scam Attempts

Traverse City Light & Power is warning customers of a phone scam attempt in the area.

The company says they’ve been made aware of a telephone scam directed towards TCL&P commercial customers.

The caller demands immediate payment and threatens service shut-off if the amount is not paid.

What makes this scam a little different is the scammers are providing a case number along with an 800 number to call, which makes it sound more legitimate.

TCL&P says they will never attempt to collect a balance, current or past due, over the phone.

If you do receive a call from someone claiming to be TCL&P, or working on behalf of TCL&P, and feel pressured for immediate payment or personal information, hang up the phone and call TCL&P customer service at 231.922.4431 or the local police department.