Homeowner Facing Possible Charges After Setting Fire to Home

A man may be facing charges after police say he illegally burned down a home on his property.

It happened on East Sugar Grove in Sheridan Township Wednesday afternoon.

That’s where a passing motorist called to report a home was fully engulfed in flames.

When emergency responders arrived they spoke with the home’s owner, a a 72-year-old man, who was burning the house to dispose of it.

A report is being forwarded to the County Prosecutor for charges of illegal disposal of waste.