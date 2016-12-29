Driver Stopped After Doing Over 100MPH in Kalkaska County

A driver was stopped for going nearly double to speed limit in Kalkaska County.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers stopped the vehicle for going 101mph in a 55mph zone.

When they talked to the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Mancelona, troopers say they found the woman to be operating while intoxicated.

Troopers also say she had two children in the car with her.

She was arrested and taken to the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center for a blood draw. The driver was then arrested and lodged in the Kalkaska County jail without incident.

The children were turned over to their step-father.