Wexford County Deputies Called to Possible Drug Overdose

Wexford County deputies were called to a possible drug overdose Wednesday night.

It happened near 9:30 at night in the parking lot of the Beacon and Bridge store along M-115.

Central Dispatch got a call of two people inside a van that were unresponsive.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the call and on arrival found a man and woman breathing, but unresponsive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the condition of the two along with the presence of drug paraphernalia lead officers to believe the two were victims of an opiate overdose.

Deputies administered two dosages of Narcan to each of the two.

The 20-year-old woman and the 46-year-old man, both from Midland, were taken to the Cadillac hospital for further treatment.

Once at the hospital both people refused further treatment and were released.

Controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were allegedly seized during the investigation. The matter is being forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor for review of felony drug possession charges.